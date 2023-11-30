Bradley Cooper reveals he wanted Howard Stern to play his brother in 'A Star is Born'

California [US], November 30 : Bradley Cooper revealed that he wanted Howard Stern to play his brother in 'A Star Is Born,' a role that eventually went to Sam Elliot.

CNN reported, citing 'Stern's SiriusXM' show that Bradley Cooper discussed the movie 'A Star Is Born.'

Stern said that he only notified two or three individuals in his life about the offer in order not to offend Elliott.

"I've never told anyone because I felt bad for the guy who got the role," Stern explained, adding that Elliott, who was nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal in the film, was fantastic.

Cooper claimed that he wanted Stern to play the part so much that he asked Stern to shave his famed curls for the job, CNN reported.

Stern joked, "He must think I'm a lot better looking."

"They'll be like, what is it, this movie's gonna be 'Twins?'" He's Arnold Schwarzenegger, and I'm Danny DeVito. "What the hell is going on?"

The radio host stated that he "toyed" with the concept for roughly three weeks before deciding against it. When Elliott was cast, the part was personalised to him.

When Stern learned that the film had received eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, he exclaimed, "It would have been awesome, me at the Oscars."

Cooper's version of 'A Star Is Born' in 2018 stars Cooper as singer Jackson Maine, Elliott as his brother and manager Bobby, and Lady Gaga as his love interest.

Stern portrayed himself in the 1997 film 'Private Parts.'

