'Brahmastra', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Darlings' lede in IIFA nominations

Mumbai, Dec 26 The nominations for the 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards, popularly known as IIFA, were announced on Monday. 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Darlings' and are leading the pack with ten, five and five nominations, respectively.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Darlings', 'Drishyam 2', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Vikram Vedha' have made it to the nomination list of the Best Picture category.

Top picks for the Direction category are 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', 'Darlings', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Monica O My Darling' and 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'.

The nominees for Performance in a Leading Role (Female) are Yami Gautam Dhar for 'A Thursday', Tabu for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Alia Bhatt for 'Darlings', Shefali Shah again for 'Darlings' and Alia Bhatt for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Kartik Aaryan ('Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'), Abhishek Bachchan ('Dasvi'), Ajay Devgn ('Drishyam 2'), Rajkummar Rao ('Monica O My Darling'), Anupam Kher ('The Kashmir Files') and Hrithik Roshan ('Vikram Vedha') are the nominees for Performance in a Leading Role (Male).

The nominees for Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) are Sheeba Chadha ('Badhaai Do'), Mouni Roy ('Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'), Nimrat Kaur ('Dasvi'), Tabu ('Drishyam 2') and Radhika Apte ('Monica O My Darling').

For the Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) category the nominees are Abhishek Banerjee for 'Bhediya', Shah Rukh Khan for 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', Vijay Raaz for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Anil Kapoor for 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' and Sikander Kher for 'Monica O My Darling'.

Pritam ('Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'), Sanjay Leela Bhansali ('Gangubai Kathiawadi'), Oaff and Savera ('Gehraiyaan'), Tanishk Bagchi, Pozy ('Niranjan Dhar'), Kanishk Seth and Vishal Shelke ('Jugjugg Jeeyo') have bagged the nominations for Music Direction.

Jonita Gandhi for the song 'Deva Deva' ('Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'), Shreya Ghoshal for 'Rasiya' ('Brahmastra Part One: Shiva') 'Jab Saiyaan' (Gangubai Kathiawadi), Lothika for 'Doobey' ('Gehraiyaan') and Kavita Seth for 'Rangi Sari' - traditional/folk song ('Jugjugg Jeeyo') are in the race for Playback Singer (Female) category.

The nominees for Playback Singer (Male) are Arijit Singh for 'Kesariya' and 'Deva Deva' ('Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'), Mohit Chauhan for 'Gehraiyaan' (reprise), Kanishk Seth for 'Rangi Sari' - traditional/folk song ('Jugjugg Jeeyo') and Aditya Rao for 'Behney Do' ('Rocketry: The Nambi Effect')

Furthermore, the nominees for Best Story (Original) are Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary for 'Badhaai Do', Ayan Mukherji for 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', R. Balki for 'Chup', Jasmeet K. Reen and Parveez Shaikh for 'Darlings' and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri for 'The Kashmir Files'.

The nominees for Best Story (Adapted) are Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak for 'Drishyam 2', S.Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Yogesh Chandekar for 'Monica O My Darling', R.Madhavan for 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' and Pushkar-Gayatri and BA Fida for 'Vikram Vedha'.

The nominees for Lyrics are Varun Grover for the song 'Atak Gaya Hai' ('Badhaai Do'), Amitabh Bhattacharya for the song 'Kesariya' ('Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'), A.M. Turaz for the song 'Jab Saiyaan' ('Gangubai Kathiawadi'), Ankur Tewari for the song 'Gehraiyaan' ('Gehraiyaan') and Raj Shekhar for the song 'Behney Do' ('Rocketry: The Nambi Effect').

Global voting will go live on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The 23rd edition of IIFA will be held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on February 9, 10 and 11, 2023.

