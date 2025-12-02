"Brainfading Moment," Vikrant Massey on Realizing He Won the National Award for 12th Fail

National Award winner Vikrant Massey recently reflected on his landmark achievement of winning the National Award for Best Actor for his role in 12th Fail during a candid conversation. Widely regarded as the best actor of this generation, this award marks a significant milestone in Vikrant's career, cementing his place among the most talented actors today.

Speaking about the moment of his win, Vikrant shared, "It's the greatest moment of my life. I can't even put it into words. I'd always dreamed of winning a national award. And when you realize your dreams then it becomes a brainfading moment." His heartfelt words convey the immense joy and pride that came with this recognition, marking the pinnacle of his journey in Indian cinema.

When asked about a photo he posted on Instagram a year ago, showing him with the Filmfare award for 12th Fail and the conversations it sparked as people believed that the character Manoj Kumar Sharma himself was winning the award, which, in a way, reflects the deep connection the audience felt with the story. Vikrant elaborated and said, "It's such an India story, right? One of the reasons why the film did so well is because there is a Manoj Kumar Sharma inside everyone. Everyone who wants to stand by the right thing. Who wants to genuinely, sincerely in a dignified manner contribute towards their surroundings. Uplift themselves and their families out of dire situations.”

Vikrant Massey’s portrayal in 12th Fail resonates because it embodies the spirit of resilience and integrity found in many. His performance has not only earned him the highest accolades but also brought to life a narrative of hope and perseverance that mirrors the aspirations of countless individuals across India. This makes his achievement both personally and culturally significant, highlighting his role as a storyteller who connects deeply with the public’s sentiments. Looking ahead, he will next be seen leading the biopic White, portraying spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's role.