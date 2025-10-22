Brandi Carlile announces global tour for 2026

Washington DC [US], October 22 : Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile has recently announced a global tour for 2026, scheduled to visit arenas in the U.S. in the early part of the year, according to Variety.

She announced the tour two days before releasing her new "Returning to Myself" album

The tour is titled 'Human Tour', named after the song "Human" that appears on the new album, which is her first solo release since 2021's "In These Silent Days."

Ten cities in North America are initially scheduled for February and March. Madison Square Garden in New York and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles are among the venues where the Human Tour will touch down in February and March. The tour kicks off February 10 at Philadelphia's Xfinity Mobile Arena. From there, it will hit Boston's TD Garden, Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, the Target Center in Minneapolis, Salt Lake City's Delta Center, Portland's Moda Center and the Chase Center in San Francisco, as per the outlet.

Carlile and her band have not done a headline tour of the U.S. since the summer of 2023.

Ahead of her tour, Carllle will also be playing the Girls Just Wanna Weekend festival in Mexico in January.

Although Carlile has not released a solo studio album in four years, "Returning to Myself" is not her only release of 2025, as a joint album with Elton John, "Who Believes in Angels," came out earlier this year, including the pair's Oscar-nominated song 'Never Too Late,' reported Variety.

