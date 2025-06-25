Brandon Larracuente to be seen in 'Chicago Fire' season 14

Los Angeles [US], June 25 : Brandon Larracuente has joined the cast of 'Chicago Fire' season 14.

He will be seen as a series regular. The addition comes following the news of Season 13's exits: Daniel Kyri, who has portrayed Ritter since Season 7, and Jake Lockett, who has played Sam Carver since Season 11, are not set to return for Season 14.

However, neither of their character's storylines hinted at an exit, so it's still to be determined how they will be written off the show. Both began their "Chicago Fire" roles as recurring characters that were later bumped up to series regulars, as per Variety.

Larracuente last starred on "On Call," the Prime Video half-hour drama executive produced by Dick Wolf. The series was the first streaming drama from Wolf but will not continue for a second season. Larracuente's credits include "The Good Doctor," "Party of Five," "13 Reasons Why" and "Bloodline."

"Chicago Fire" is produced by Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment. Executive producers include Wolf, Peter Jankowski, Andrea Newman, Reza Tabrizi and Matt Whitney.

