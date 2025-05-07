Brandy, Rita Ora to return for 'Descendants: Wicked Wonderland'

Washington [US], May 7 : The beloved 'Descendants' film franchise is set to continue with its fifth instalment, 'Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.'

According to the Variety, Brandy and Rita Ora will reprise their roles as Cinderella and Queen of Hearts, respectively, joining returning cast members Paolo Montalban as King Charming and Melanie Paxson as the Fairy Godmother.

The film will also feature new and familiar characters, including Kylie Cantrall as Red and Malia Baker as Chloe.

The story explores the consequences of altering the fabric of time, following the events of the previous film, 'Descendants: The Rise of Red,' as per Deadline.

Kimmy Gatewood will direct the film from a script by Tamara Chestna, Dan Frey, and Ru Sommer. Executive producers Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh return to the franchise, with Gatewood also serving as co-producer. Emilio Dosal will choreograph the film's dance sequences.

'Descendants: Wicked Wonderland' is set to release on Disney Channel and Disney plus in 2026.

The film promises to deliver more action, adventure, and music, continuing the franchise's tradition of blending fairy tale characters with modern storytelling.

