Brazilian fitness influencer Larissa Borges passes away at 33

Washington DC [US], September 1 : Brazilian fitness influencer Larissa Borges passed away at the age of 33 after suffering a double cardiac arrest due to unknown causes, New York Post reported.

The influencer died on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, her family members announced the news of her passing away.

They wrote, “The pain of losing someone so young, just 33 years old, and so kind, is overwhelming. Our hearts are broken, and the longing we will feel is indescribable."

They added that the social media star had “fought courageously” for her life.

According to local media, the Federal District native had been hospitalized on August 20 after suffering from cardiac arrest while traveling in Gramado, reported New York Post.

The influencer’s cause of death remains unknown; however, preliminary investigations found that she may have been intoxicated at the time of her heart problems.

Her body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

“There is a report of a possible ingestion of narcotic substances, accumulated with alcoholic beverages,” reported Deputy Gustavo Barcellos of the ongoing investigation. “The body was sent for necropsy. We will try to search through laboratory tests for substances that she possibly consumed,” as per New York Post.

Borges used to post pictures of her toned physique and from her vacations on Instagram.

In one of her final snaps before her death, she could be seen posing in a winter coat at an indoor ski park. The caption read: “I can believe in tomorrow,” as per New York Post.

