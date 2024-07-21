Brazilian Singer Ayres Sasaki Dies Of Electric Shock During Live Concert

Brazilian rock singer Ayres Sasaki died after getting electrocuted last week. The shocking incident happened on July 13 at the Solar Hotel in SalinÃ³polis. Sasaki was 35 years old, and the news of his demise has left his fans and loved ones in a state of shock.

Ayres, 35, died right away after he hugged a soaking-wet fan at a concert at the Solar Hotel in Salinopolis, Brazil. The contact between them caused a nearby cable to send out a strong electric shock, which was fatal. Salinópolis Police are investigating the incident as it is unclear why the fan was wet. Witnesses have provided statements and expert reports have been requested by the authorities, reported Istoé Gente.

The Solar Hotel issued a statement on Sunday, July 14, affirming that the establishment is fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation. Their Instagram post read, “We are fully dedicated to providing support to his family and taking the necessary measures. We reaffirm our commitment to fully cooperating with the competent authorities for the proper clarification of the events. Our thoughts and condolences are with Ayres Sasaki's family and friends at this difficult time.Ayres is survived by his wife of 11 months, Mariana.