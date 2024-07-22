Brazilian singer Ayres Sasaki dies of electrocution during live concert

Salinopolis [Brazil], July 22 : Brazilian singer Ayres Sasaki is no more.

Sasaki, 35, died of electrocution during a live performance on July 13 in Salinopolis Para, Brazil, People reported, citing Brazilian news site Istoe Gente.

Sasaki died almost instantly after he hugged a drenched concertgoer during his performance on stage at the Solar Hotel in Salinopolis, Brazil. The pair's contact then triggered a nearby cable to jolt, which caused a fatal electric shock.

According to the Para Civil Police, witnesses have shared statements and the authorities have requested expert reports, reported Istoe Gente, via translation.

The Solar Hotel released a statement on Sunday, July 14, clarifying the facility is cooperating with the authorities in the investigation. "We are fully dedicated to providing support to his family and taking the necessary measures. We reaffirm our commitment to fully cooperating with the competent authorities for the proper clarification of the events," the hotel's official Instagram account read, via translation.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Ayres Sasaki's family and friends at this difficult time," the statement concluded.

Following his death, several fans took to the comments section of his pinned posts and the last post on Instagram to express their shock

He is survived by his wife of 11 months, Mariana.

