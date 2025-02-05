"Break a leg baby": Alia Bhatt gives shoutout to Ranbir Kapoor ahead of his fashion brand launch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 : Actor Alia Bhatt is extremely excited about the launch of her husband Ranbir Kapoor's fashion and lifestyle brand 'ARKS'.

On Wednesday, Alia took to Instagram and shared a promotional video, giving fans a glimpse of what the brand will represent.

Alongside the clip, she wrote, "One Dream, 10 years in the making! A self-funded - home grown brand comes to life. Break a leg baby."

Ranbir's brand will be launched on February 14. The video shows Ranbir cycling around the Mumbai city.

The actor in the video said, "I have travelled to many cities across the world but nothing quite has the same energy for me as Mumbai. The kind that inspires you to try, fail and get back up again. You can't help but keep going. Mumbai is a part of my being, my soul. It's home. So many of my memories are tied to this place and it shaped who I am. And it is where I am easiest."

The video shows him riding past famous landmarks like Marine Drive, the Sea Link, and a mural of his late father, Rishi Kapoor, at Bandstand.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ranbir will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War'. The film will see him alongside Vicky Kaushal and Alia.'Love and War' marks the 'Barfi' actor's first collaboration with Bhansali since his debut film 'Saawariya' in 2007.

While Alia previously worked with the director in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', this will be Vicky Kaushal's first time teaming up with the filmmaker. He also has Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' epic in his kitty.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, the epic saga will feature Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, as confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

