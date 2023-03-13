Brendan Fraser wins best actor Oscar awards for The Whale

Brendan Fraser has won the best actor Oscar for The Whale at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles.The role has already won Fraser best actor at the Screen Actors Guild and Critics’ Choice awards, and best actor nominations for the Baftas and Golden Globes (for film drama).Fraser had his breakthrough in 1992 with the comedy Encino Man and the drama School Ties. He gained further prominence for his starring role in George of the Jungle (1997) and emerged a star playing Rick O'Connell in The Mummy trilogy (1999–2008). He took on dramatic roles in Gods and Monsters (1998), The Quiet American (2002), and Crash (2004), and further fantasy roles in Bedazzled (2000) and Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008).

Fraser's film work slowed from the late 2000s to mid 2010s amid various health problems, personal losses, and fallout from a sexual assault allegedly committed against him in 2003 by Philip Berk, the then-president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.[5][6] He branched into television with roles in the History miniseries Texas Rising (2015), the Showtime drama The Affair (2016–2017),[7][8] the FX series Trust (2018),[9] and the HBO Max-DC Universe series Doom Patrol (2019–present).[10] Fraser's film career was revitalized by appearances in major auteur-directed films such as Steven Soderbergh's No Sudden Move (2021) and Darren Aronofsky's The Whale (2022); his starring role in the latter gained him an Academy Award, the Critics' Choice Movie Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and nominations for a Golden Globe Award, and the BAFTA Film Award.