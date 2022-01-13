Bride to be Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in yellow swimwear

The gorgeous Mouni Roy, who is currently making headlines for rumours about her wedding with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar, recently took to her Instagram handle to treat her fans with photos of herself reading a book outdoors in bright yellow swimwear. Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, Mouni Roy captioned it, "Life s an accumulation of moments & aglio olio… Most definitely aglio olio! All who knows me knows." Mouni Roy struck a pose while reading a book as the sun kisses her body and creates the perfect picture-perfect moment.

Mouni first met Suraj Nambiar in Dubai and thereafter, they started dating. Though they never confirmed their relationship, they were seen together at parties. Mouni is going to exchange wedding vows in Candolim, Goa. They will have a 2-day beach wedding, which will be attended by their immediate family members and close friends. The duo will have a Bengali wedding.While their wedding will take place on January 27, the couple's pre-wedding functions, haldi and sangeet, are expected to happen on January 26, 2022

