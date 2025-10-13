Bridgerton Season 4 teaser out, set to stream from January 29, 2026

Washington, DC [US], October 13 : The makers of 'Bridgerton' have announced the release date of its fourth Season. It will arrive in two parts. The first four episodes will debut on January 29, 2026, on Netflix.

As per Netflix's description for Season 4, "' Bridgerton' turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down - until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball."

Netflix shared the teaser of the series on its Instagram handle on Monday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPv1mreEwVG/?hl=en

The new season stars Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Victor Alli as Lord John Stirling, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown, Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley, Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton and Hannah Dodd as Francesca Stirling.

Additional series regulars include Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson, Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Polly Walker as Portia Featherington, Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich and Hugh Sachs as Brimsley.

According to Variety, the fourth season marks the halfway point for Netflix's 'Bridgerton' TV series adaptation.

Based on Julia Quinn's romance series about the eight siblings in the titular Bridgerton family, the streamer is set to adapt all eight books. It was previously announced that Netflix renewed 'Bridgerton' for Seasons 5 and 6.

Additional cast members in Season 4 include Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton, Isabella Wei as Posy Li, Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li and Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun.

