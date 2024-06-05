'Bridgerton's Golda Rosheuvel aka Queen Charlotte unveils secrets behind her iconic swan wig

Washington [US], June 5 : 'Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte, played by the remarkable Golda Rosheuvel, has been turning heads with her stunning portrayal of the Regency-era queen.

However, it's not just her captivating performance that has fans talking.

As per People magazine, during a recent appearance at an event, she shed light on the extraordinary creation of her buzz-worthy season three swan wig.

When asked about her favourite looks from the Netflix hit series, Rosheuvel couldn't help but emphasize the sheer brilliance behind the iconic swan wig.

She described it as a "genius moment of beautiful crafting, storytelling," attributing the credit to one of the show's hairstylists, Erika Okvist, according to People magazine.

The larger-than-life hairpiece, featuring a motorized swan gracefully moving about Queen Charlotte's luscious locks, was a marvel that took two years to come to fruition.

Rosheuvel revealed that it involved multiple departments and meticulous attention to detail. "There's a battery pack that has to be made, there's wires that have to be connected," she explained.

Discussing Okvist's vision, Rosheuvel highlighted the evolution of the design over the two-year period, culminating in the awe-inspiring creation seen onscreen.

Despite its grandeur, the actress shared that the wig was surprisingly not as heavy as one might expect, thanks to Okvist's ingenious lightweight design.

Looking ahead, Rosheuvel teased the second half of season 3, hinting at triumphant and revealing moments that will empower the queen and other characters in the show.

She also emphasized how her role as Queen Charlotte serves as a bridge between the seasons, offering fans the "back stories" of their favourite characters.

Furthermore, the show's creator, Shonda Rhimes, also offered a glimpse into the remaining episodes of the third season, carefully avoiding spoilers, according to People magazine.

She described it as "sexy and surprising in many ways," expressing that she found it very moving.

Rhimes assured fans that the upcoming episodes promise a beautiful story that will captivate and resonate with audiences.

As the first part of Bridgerton season 3 continues to stream on Netflix, anticipation builds for the arrival of the second half on June 13.

