Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor engaged to Cameron Fuller: Report

Washington [US], May 10 : Bridgerton's 'diamond' of the first year, Phoebe Dynevor, is set to take her romantic relationship to the next stage as she announced her engagement to producer Cameron Fuller.

E! News confrmed the news when Dynevor showcased her stunning engagement ring at the prestigious 2024 Met Gala on May 6.

The couple, who have been romantically linked since early 2023, have managed to keep their relationship relatively private.

However, they made a rare public appearance together at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in July 2023, and Cameron accompanied Phoebe to the 2024 BAFTAs in London earlier this year.

Despite being at the Met Gala with her makeup artist, Charlotte Tilbury, Phoebe's engagement ring stole the spotlight.

Additionally, Phoebe made history by being the first person to wear a custom-designed Victoria Beckham gown to the event, as per E! News.

Speaking about her attire, Phoebe expressed her excitement, stating, "It's her first custom look, so I'm thrilled to be wearing it."

The gown, meticulously crafted from archival lace and adorned with over 300 lace applique flowers, complemented the theme of the Costume Institute's 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' exhibition.

Reflecting on the milestone, Phoebe shared her surreal experience, admitting, "It's so crazy and surreal. I'm trying to just be present in this moment right now, but it's very hard."

The announcement of Phoebe Dynevor's engagement has sparked excitement among fans, who eagerly await further details about the upcoming nuptials.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor