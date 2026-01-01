Bridget Stokes to direct 'Zugzwang', Christina Elmore comes on board as lead

Los Angeles [US], January 8 : Emmy-winning director Bridget Stokes is all set to direct a genre-bending detective story 'Zugzwang'.

In 2022, Stokes made history as the first Black woman to win an Emmy for directing a variety series, recognized for her work on HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show, created by Robin Thede.

Now, Stokes wrote and will direct the fantasy-noir, which centers on a private detective named Lady who, the logline explains, "takes on a risky case in hopes of redemption, only to find herself pulled into an ever-expanding world of corruption," as per Variety.

Christina Elmore has come on board as a lead. The project will also feature Hannah Love Lanier ("Lioness"), Kathreen Khavari ("This Is Spinal Tap 2") and Angel Laketa Moore ("A Black Lady Sketch Show").

"'Zugzwang' is a story about confronting the parts of ourselves we've buried in order to survive," Stokes said in a statement announcing the project.

"Lady's journey is both thrilling and deeply human an exploration of what happens when we finally stop fighting the universe and learn how to dance with it instead."

