Brijendra Kala says ‘Good Luck’ stresses need to care for elders in age of social media

Mumbai, March 23 Actor Brijendra Kala, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Good Luck’, has shared that the film conveys the message about the importance of caring for our elders and how this is crucial in the age of social media.

The film’s trailer, which was unveiled on Saturday, presents a story of a 75-year-old woman's unexpected pregnancy. This unique situation becomes complicated as it coincides with her son Pappi's rising political ambitions.

The film also offers a sharp social commentary on our social media-obsessed world, laced with a touch of suspense that promises a lasting impression.

Talking about the film, Brijendra Kala shared: "The primary reason I was drawn to this film, beyond its sheer appeal, was the powerful yet subtle social message it delivers through satire. Ultimately, the film conveys a powerful message about the importance of caring for our elders and spending quality time with them, especially in the age of social media.”

The film also stars Manisha Chitrode, Azad Jain, Tulika Banerjee, Ashutosh Upadhyay, Pannkaj Waagle, Sagar Shende, Ayushi Shukla, Keshav Sharma, Bhushan Jain and Virendra Nathaniel.

Directed by Prakhar Shrivastava and produced by Azad Jain under the Asha Azad Films banner, the film is set to release on April 5, 2024.

