Brinda Master wraps up shoot for Tamil action thriller 'Thugs'

Chennai, July 30 The makers of the gritty action thriller 'Thugs', being directed by well-known dance choreographer-turned-director Brinda, on Saturday officially announced that the shooting of the film has been wrapped up.

Hridhu Haroon, who plays one of the leads in Santosh Sivan's Hindi Film 'Mumbaikar' which also features Vijay Sethupathi and Vikranth Massey in it, plays the lead along with National Award winner Bobby Simha and actor-producer R.K. Suresh in this film.

Sources say that comedian Munishkanth will have a different kind of role in this film, which will be high on action. Two stunt choreographers Rajasekar and Phoenix Prabhu have worked on this film.

Although the story of the film is set in Kanyakumari, the film was shot in different places including Kanyakumari, Nagarkoil and Kochi. The film was shot in one go, which is to say it was shot in a single schedule.

Priyesh has cranked the camera for this film in which music is by Sam C. S. Praveen Antony has taken care of its editing. Well known publicist Yuvaraj turns Executive Producer with this film.

HR Pictures, known for distributing blockbusters 'Vikram' and 'RRR' in Kerala is producing this film. The film will, apart from releasing in Tamil, also release in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada languages.

