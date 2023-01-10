"Bring home an Oscar": Shah Rukh Khan has a request for Ram Charan after Pathaan trailer launch

Ram Charan on Tuesday, February 10, shared the Telugu trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan much to the delight of fans. SRK thanked him for the same. The star, in his typical style, predicted that RRR would win an Oscar. He further had a special request for Charan. The SS Rajamouli-directed period drama has made it to the Academy Awards’ reminder list.

Thanking the Mega Power Star for his sweet gesture, SRK gave a shout-out to RRR ahead of the Oscars season.

“Thank u so much my Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharanWhen ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it” he wrote on Twitter.The actor also posted the same message in Telugu. RRR is a period drama that features Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the tribal leader Komaram Bheem, and the revolutionary Alluri Sita Rama Raju, respectively. The fictional saga, set in pre-independence India, deals with their friendship and highlights their fight against oppression.