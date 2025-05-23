Bring out the truth Lord, says singer Keneeshaa

Chennai, May 23Singer Keneeshaa, a close friend of actor Ravi Mohan who is being viciously targetted by online trolls, has now put out on her Instagram stories, a prayer to the Almighty, asking for truth to be brought out.

The singer took to Instagram stories to share a series of abusive posts that had been put out by those trolling her and wrote, "I understand that because most of you don't know my truth and pain - words like this and worse are so easy to lay upon me. I'm sorry that your assumptions about me are hurting you. I hope you can forgive me for that. Someday and I pray to all the Gods of light, that someday soon, you will see the truth that will unfold and that day, I promise I won't hold you back for what you say. If I'm wrong, I'm happy to be punished by the legislation and each of you angry people. Until that day, could you please allow me to breathe a moment without hatred?"

The singer further said, "I will not turn off my comments and I won't run away. I have nothing to hide with nobody, you have the right to question my actions but please come do it to my face and I'm happy to show each one of you and in public my side of the story and how one person's falsification is your truth. Please take me to court if you're confident that I'm even a catalyst to anything that is happening around me now. I beg you take me to court! Do it rightfully!"

Asking those who were looking to spread hate through the media to stop, the singer asked those spreading hate as to why they were turning a blind eye to what her truth may be.

"Have any of you even thought about what I'm going through with your curses, body shaming, abuses, misogyny, falsifying facts and death threats? You speak of Karma to hurt me. I don't even wanna see what happens to each of you - WHEN THE TRUTH COMES OUT LEGITIMATELY AND LEGALLY," she said.

The singer ended the story by putting out a post that appeared to be a prayer to God. She wrote, "You chose this path for me Lord and I give you trust. I surrender all the people, even the ones knowing the truth of what they have done and how much they're paying to cause pain. Bring out the truth Lord, and in any dimension - if I'm the mistake, burn or take me to you. I surrender. Om Namah Shivaya."

It may be recalled that Ravi Mohan's wife Aarti Ravi had alleged that the person he considered to be the "light of his life" had brought only darkness into theirs.

