British PM Keir Starmer meets Rani Mukerji at Yash Raj Films Studios, announces YRF's plans to make 3 films in UK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 : United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is on a two-day visit to India, met with Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji at Yash Raj Films Studios on Wednesday.

During his visit to YRF Studios, the UK PM also watched a movie with Rani and Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani.

Notably, as per a statement by YRF, the leading film production company has inked a deal to shoot three major productions across the UK starting in early 2026, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced during a visit to Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai.

"Bollywood is back in Britain, and it's bringing jobs, investment and opportunity, all while showcasing the UK as a world-class destination for global filmmaking. This is exactly the kind of partnership our trade deal with India is destined to unlock - driving growth, strengthening cultural ties and delivering for communities across the country," PM Keir Starmer said, according to YRF's statement.

Yash Raj Films' CEO Akshaye Widhani said, "The UK holds a very special place in our hearts and some of our most iconic films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) were shot in this beautiful and incredibly hospitable country. We were honoured to host the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at YRF today to ink this pact and also had the pleasure to discuss how India and UK could come together to push the content landscape globally through landmark collaborations like this.

"It is truly special to reignite YRF and UK's filming ties in the 30th anniversary of DDLJ - a film that is synonymous to UK-India's relationship. Our company is currently producing the stage adaptation of DDLJ, the English musical titled Come Fall in Love (CFIL) in the UK too. So, we are thrilled to join hands with UK again and return to filming in the country that has always been extremely kind to us. UK's infrastructure, technology and talent is unmatched and we are delighted to deepen our cultural ties with a country that has always empowered us to excel creatively," Widhani added.

PM Keir was accompanied by the delegation of some of Britain's biggest names in film including the British Film Institute, the British Film Commission, Pinewood Studios, Elstree Studios and Civic Studios. The visit coincided with Yash Raj Studios' 20th anniversary of operations in India.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said, "The UK's and India's film industries are truly world class, entertaining billions around the world. Given the strength of our sectors and the deep cultural ties between our two countries, partnerships between Bollywood and British studios make complete sense. By making these Bollywood blockbusters in Britain we will be driving more growth in our world-class creative industries, as we committed to in our Creative Industries Sector Plan."

The visit of the UK PM comes after Prime Minister Modi's trip to the UK in July, where the trade deal was signed and nearly £6 billion in new investment and export wins were confirmed, the statement noted.

