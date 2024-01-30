Britney Spears apologises to Justin Timberlake as he relaunches career after her memoir

Los Angeles, Jan 30 Pop icon Britney Spears has apologised to Justin Timberlake for the claims she made in her book and said she loves her ex-boyfriend's new music.

The 42-year-old singer took to Instagram to say she is "deeply sorry" if she offended any of the people she cares about in her bombshell memoir ‘The Woman In Me’, reports Mirror.co.uk.

In the book, Britney accused Justin - whom she dated from 1999 until 2002 - of forcing her to get an abortion and also claimed he cheated on her multiple times.

She wrote: "I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, she also wrote he made her look like a "harlot who'd broken the heart of America's golden boy" when they broke up.

But on Sunday, Britney posted a clip of Justin from his recent appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ to apologise for the claims and also praise Justin's two new songs, ‘Selfish’ and ‘Sanctified’.

Britney wrote: "I wanna apologise for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry.”

She added: "I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song 'Selfish'. It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps 'Sanctified' is wow too."

Earlier this month, Justin appeared to have deleted or archived every single post from his account, and only started posting again two weeks ago. The 42-year-old had been using the social media platform up until the end of 2023, with his wife Jessica Biel also sharing posts of them to her own account.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor