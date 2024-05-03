Britney Spears blames her mother for hotel drama, reveals swollen foot

Washington [US], May 3 : Pop star Britney Spears has taken to social media to showcase a bruised and swollen foot, following an incident at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, while blaming her mother for the mishap.

The 42-year-old singer attributed the injury to a mishap while attempting a leap, lamenting her embarrassment in a candid Instagram video post.

Describing the aftermath, Spears disclosed, "Paramedics came to my door immediately. Of course, caused this huge scene, which was so unnecessary, and all I needed was ice."

In a subsequent clip, Spears appeared visibly upset while contrasting her injured foot with the unaffected one. In a surprising turn, she directed blame towards her mother, Lynne Spears, insinuating involvement in the unfolding drama.

Expressing frustration, she shared, "I haven't talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out. I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can't stand her !!! I honestly don't care I will say it."

Despite the tumultuous situation, Spears expressed gratitude towards her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, for his support during the ordeal.

A source close to the singer revealed to Page Six, "Britney had a rough night and big fight, but she is incredibly resilient despite the trauma she endured during the conservatorship."

As per Page Six, the incident unfolded at the Chateau Marmont around 1 am local time, with first responders called following a report of an injured female.

While Spears was seen outside the hotel, tightly holding onto a pillow and her cell phone alongside Soliz, she was not transported to the hospital.

Sources close to the singer revealed that paramedics arrived after a reported altercation with her boyfriend. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the dispatch of an ambulance to the location but provided limited details regarding the nature of the injury to Page Six.

Britney Spears, who recently settled her conservatorship case with her father, Jamie Spears, has been seen intermittently with Soliz following her split from ex-husband Sam Asghari.

Described as having a "criminal past" and deemed "extremely dangerous" by some, Soliz has raised red flags among Spears' friends, as per Page Six.

One source reportedly expressed worry about his impact on Spears as she navigates newfound freedom and moves forward with her life.

Despite the controversy surrounding the incident, Spears was safely driven back to her Thousand Oaks, California, home by security.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor