Britney Spears hits back at ex Kevin Federline after shocking claims in memoir

Los Angeles, Oct 17 Britney Spears has hit back at ex-husband Kevin Federline for making sensational claims about the singer in his forthcoming memoir, "You Thought You Knew", which is expected to reach the shelves soon.

According to reports, Kevin has expressed concern for Britney and even shown fear for their two sons - Sean and Jayden, in the memoir.

The singer took to her X (previously known as Twitter) handle and uploaded a long post reacting to the accusations. Britney wrote, "To be loved unconditionally and with a naive heart like mine, always being threatened or made to believe I'm the bad one as they profit off my pain… Oh dear Jesus show me there is a God and I can too be loved unconditionally and not have to be so perfect cause it's really interesting (sic)."

"I 100 percent beg to differ the way he is literally attacking me in his interviews. If truth be told the man in the interview went STRAIGHT TO the SOURCE and said it CLEAR AS DAY … no money from Britney for 5 years you trying to get paid that's what general America is saying weird you both have moved on… your kids are adults it's a different world now ... why is HE SO ANGRY ... and what's scary is he’s convincing. It literally blows my mind the moments he stops before he cries are you fucking serious … I know his book will sell loads more than mine. If you really love someone then you don’t help them by humiliating them. What scared me was how serious and angry he got, people have no idea, it is way worse than anyone could imagine… the boy hates me and it is deep anger to literally say the things he is saying," she further expressed.

Thanking all those who have extended their support, Britney concluded,

"People are never supposed to talk about controversy shocking topics … I might even start my own radio podcast. And thank you to the people supporting my heart right now I know you guys understand it hurts and Perez Hilton you are absolute adorable and you made my heart smile !!!!!!!!!!!!."

