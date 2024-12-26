Britney Spears reunites with son Jayden in a heartwarming video

Los Angeles, Dec 26 Pop icon Britney Spears, who often finds herself surrounded by controversies, is keeping drama out of her life.

The singer-songwriter reunited with her youngest son for the first time in two years, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Britney, 43, has been separated from Jayden, 18, and his brother Sean Preston, 19, since they went to live with their dad, Kevin Federline, in Hawaii,

The ‘Toxic’ hitmaker lost custody of her two boys in 2007 amid a mental breakdown that peaked with the pop star attacking paparazzi with her umbrella.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, when Britney and Kevin's divorce was finalised in June 2007, the pair initially reached an agreement to share 50/50 split custody of their kids. However, on August 28, 2019, the former couple agreed to new child custody arrangements before the boys went to live with Kevin last year.

However, Britney reunited with Jayden on Christmas Day in what the singer tearfully admitted was the "Best Christmas of my life".

Sharing the pictures of her son smiling alongside her in a restaurant next to a roaring fireplace, Britney told her 42 million followers, "Best Christmas of my life!!! I haven't seen my boys in 2 years. Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed!!! I'm speechless, thank you Jesus”.

Jayden seems a little shy in the clip, but does say, "Hello" as his proud mum beams with pride as she kisses her son on the cheek.

The reunion comes shortly after a source informed Page Six earlier this month that the Toxic hitmaker is working towards 'rebuilding' her bond with Jayden and Sean Preston.

"She and her sons are really focusing on rebuilding their bond", the insider stated, and added they are on the road to being 'super close' once again. "These things are a process in every family dynamic”.

Jayden reportedly reached out to his mother and an insider told Us Weekly that he 'is spending time back in California but does not live with Britney’.

Last month, Britney told fans she felt "blessed" days after she made her final child support payment to her ex-husband Kevin. The former couple, who tied the knot in September 2004 and were married for nearly three years before they parted ways. Britney had been making bi-monthly payments to her ex to help their youngest son, but US media reports have claimed that she paid the last $10,000 she owed Kevin in November.

