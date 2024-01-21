Britney Spears says food is her weakness

Los Angeles, Jan 21 Pop icon Britney Spears considers food to be her "weakness".

The 43-year-old singer-songwriter has spoken about her passion for food in a new Instagram post.

Britney wrote: "Food is my weakness. I will admit it (sic)".

The blonde beauty also reflected on her food history, admitting that she's always been a "passionate eater", reports Female First UK.

Britney shared, "When I was younger and would go to restaurants with my mom, she would either say 'sit still' or ‘you are eating way too fast, please slow down.' I do remember at lunch though everybody’s meal was still there when mine was gone in 2 seconds (sic)."

Despite this, Britney's weight doesn't tend to fluctuate much.

She explained: "I’m usually 135 on scale… that’s my normal weight. Well that’s good for me. I want to be 125 - 128 but I’m probably gonna do 140 now that this damn BLAZE coffee place has opened !!! DAMN (sic)."

As per Female First UK, Britney split from Sam Asghari last year, and she acknowledged that the personal trainer knew the secrets to healthy living.

The award-winning singer, who married Sam in 2022, said: "My ex husband was a trainer so he knew a lot of different ways and easy tricks to stay healthy. With food I think it’s weird though !!! Timing is important I think (sic)."

Britney and Sam split last year, and the singer subsequently took to social media to admit that she was "a little shocked" about their break-up.

Britney wrote on Instagram: "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together, six years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business. But, I couldn’t take the pain any more, honestly.”

