Britney Spears seemingly reacts to Justin Timberlake's "No disrespect" statement

Washington [US], December 16 : Singer Britney Spears has responded to her ex Justin Timberlake's recent comment before starting his performance in Las Vegas, reported People.

She took to her Instagram handle to share a clip of a leopard standing between two pole-dancing men and a man standing upside down against a wall.

In the caption, she wrote, "Oh Jesus Christ, the stories ... I could tell on the set of this one.. !!! There's always more to the story and that's not even half of it !!! It was shot in Arizona 120 degree heat.. 2 different version videos were shot for this song ... most boys say "OH I'M SHOOK"!!! Psss I never mentioned how I beat him in basketball... and he would cry ... no disrespect..!!!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C04zG8Fy16S/

Earlier, singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake gave a quick disclaimer before singing his 2002 breakup ballad 'Cry Me a River' during his hour-long performance to a celebrity-studded crowd at the inauguration of the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas.

"No disrespect," he told the crowd which included his wife Jessica Biel, 41 as he launched into the track, which was slammed by his ex-Britney Spears in her bombshell memoir 'The Woman in Me'.

Although they dated from 1999 to 2002, their relationship has been making news since the publishing of Spears' biography The Woman in Me.

"It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me. No more conspiracy, no more lies just me owning my past, present and future," she told PEOPLE before its release in October.

In the memoir, Spears shared details about their relationship, including the claim that she had an abortion after becoming pregnant with his baby.

She also discussed "Cry Me a River" and its music video, claiming that it made her appear to the world as a "harlot who'd broken the heart of America's golden boy" while she was "comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood."

While Timberlake has not confirmed that Spears was the source of inspiration for the track, he previously wrote in his memoir, 2018's Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me, that he wrote it after feeling "scorned." "I've been scorned. I've been pissed off. I wrote 'Cry Me a River' in two hours. I didn't plan on writing it," he wrote, reported People.

