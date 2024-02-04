Britney Spears shares candid throwback picture with sister Jamie Lynn

Los Angeles, Feb 4 Pop icon Britney Spears felt nostalgic as she looked back at a New York City memory. The 42-year-old singer-songwriter posted a candid photo taken in 2002 of herself with sister Jamie Lynn Spears, now 32.

"Throwback!!! I can't stop laughing," Britney captioned the image of her and Jamie Lynn, whom she mentioned by name in the caption, reports People magazine.

The photo was taken in September 2002 while the pair was backstage at New York City's Neil Simon Theater to meet the cast of Hairspray, as per Getty Images, and shows Britney mid-conversation while her sister appears to be staring off into the distance.

As per People, Britney can be seen in the pic wearing a black turtleneck and low-rise jeans, while Jamie Lynn sported an orange T-shirt, glasses and a newsboy cap.

Britney and Jamie Lynn previously had a public feud in early 2022 over the release of Jamie Lynn’s memoir, ‘Things I Should Have Said: Family, Fame and Figuring It Out’. Since then, Britney has opened up about the pair's relationship in her own memoir, ‘The Woman in Me’, released in October 2023.

In the book, Britney wrote that as she was fighting her 13-year conservatorship — which was terminated in November 2021 — she felt her sister was "writing a book capitalising" on it.

“She will always be my sister, and I love her and her beautiful family," she wrote of Jamie Lynn at the time. I’m working to feel more compassion than anger toward her, and everyone who I feel has wronged me”.

During an episode of the U.K. reality series ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here’, back in November, Jamie Lynn responded to a question about the current status of her and Britney's relationship, explaining: "I love my sister.”

"Anything my sister did I always thought was the best", she said of looking up to Britney while growing up. "When it came to my sister, even if I felt anything, if anyone said anything I was ready to go. I was like, ‘Don’t talk about my sister, she’s the best’.”

