Britney Spears shares throwback picture of herself with sister Jamie Lynn, says, "I can't stop laughing'"

Washington DC [US], February 4 : American singer Britney Spears shared a throwback picture of herself with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, reported People.

Taking to her Instagram handle she posted a candid picture of herself with her sister who wore glasses, a newsboy cap, an orange T-shirt, and low-rise jeans, while Britney was dressed in black turtlenecks and jeans.

"Throwback!!! I can't stop laughing," Spears captioned the image of her and Jamie Lynn.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C25bc-kPRmBaDDIhGnFMZDxCBob52v__zXQPkY0/

Britney and Jamie Lynn had a public feud in early 2022 over the publication of Jamie Lynn's memoir, 'Things I Should Have Said: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out'. Britney has since revealed more about the pair's relationship in her biography, 'The Woman in Me', which will be released in October 2023.

According to People, in the book, Britney wrote that as she was fighting her 13-year conservatorship which was terminated in November 2021 she felt her sister was "writing a book capitalizing" on it.

"She will always be my sister, and I love her and her beautiful family," she wrote of Jamie Lynn at the time. "I'm working to feel more compassion than anger toward her, and everyone who I feel has wronged me."

During an episode of the U.K. reality series, 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here' back in November, Jamie Lynn responded to a question about the current status of her and Britney's relationship, explaining, "I love my sister."

"Anything my sister did I always thought was the best," she said of looking up to Britney while growing up. "When it came to my sister, even if I felt anything, if anyone said anything I was ready to go. I was like, 'Don't talk about my sister, she's the best.'"

While Britney's current Instagram photo is the most recent public connection between the two, it is not the first time they have shared moments online in recent months.

In June 2023, Britney opened up on Instagram about an apparent visit she made to Jamie Lynn on the set of Zoey 102. "It was nice to visit my sister on set last week!!! I've missed you guys so much!!! Loyal girls stay home but it's so nice to visit family !!!" she captioned an Instagram video at the time, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor