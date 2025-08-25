Britney Spears talks about ‘hardest’ years of her life, calls her marriage with Sam Asghari, ‘fake distraction’

Los Angeles, Aug 25 After setting Instagram on fire with her ‘bare it all’ picture, pop icon Britney Spears has opened up about what life has been for her, lately.

On Monday, the singer-songwriter took to her Instagram, and shared a picture. The picture is the same nude picture which she posted but with different dimensions.

She also penned a long note in the caption, and spoke about the hardest years in her life when she was allowed access to her 2 sons, her marriage with Sam Asghari.

She wrote, “We’re just people so fragile and human. The hardest years of my life were when my two sons were gone for those 3 years. I was cut off from calling or texting and I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears”.

She, however, assured her followers that she is in the process of healing, as she said, ““It's weird me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it. Well I know I’m healing because I’m hungry again like a child or baby. I'm so hungry it hurts and when I eat it's like it's my first time ever eating in my life”.

She went on, “I believe although I loved my home there is waaay too much abuse and trauma in there…. Today I thank Jesus for the food. It feels like telling others ‘No’, owning my body, and letting them REALLY know where I'm fromMy soul has never experienced food like this a day in my life”.

“So silly and embarrassing I’m going to eat cookies and cream ice cream now…god bless u all”, she added.

The singer-songwriter, who earlier shut down the comments section of her previous post where she posted a nude picture, hasn’t taken down the earlier picture.

