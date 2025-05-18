Brooklyn Beckham honours wife Nicola Peltz's late grandmother

Washington [US], May 18 : Brooklyn Beckham paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife Nicola Peltz's late grandmother on the anniversary of her passing.

On Instagram, he shared two photos of himself hugging his grandmother-in-law, writing, "Can't believe it's been a year without you naunni x you were always so happy and always made me laugh. I miss you and will love you forever x... it makes me so sad to think of our future kids not being able to know you x you were one of a kind and we miss you every day."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

The tribute comes amid reports of a rift between Brooklyn and his family, particularly his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, as per Page Six.

The couple reportedly did not attend David's 50th birthday celebrations, sparking concerns about the strained relationship.

According to Page Six, the division between Brooklyn and his family began during the planning of his wedding to Nicola in 2022.

The alleged rift is said to have started when Nicola chose not to wear a wedding gown designed by Victoria Beckham for their Palm Beach wedding.

The wedding planning process was marred by controversy. Nicola's father, Nelson Peltz, launched a lawsuit against the wedding planners, who responded with a countersuit claiming that Nicola and her mother did not want the Beckham family to know about the messy planning process.

Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly have not attended any Beckham family events or visited David and Victoria since Christmas.

A source close to the family said that David and Victoria adore Brooklyn and will always be there for him, but they are struggling to deal with his current behaviour.

"David and Victoria just want Brooklyn to remember who he is because this behaviour isn't him and isn't how he was raised," a source said, as per Page Six.

