'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' co-creator Dan Goor to develop new comedy series

Los Angeles [US], May 31 : 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' co-creator Dan Goor is all set to come up with a new comedy series.

Currently titled "Dead Drop," the official logline of the project states, "A typical American family goes on vacation to Europe and accidentally gets sucked into the high-stakes world of international espionage," as per Variety.

Goor is writing the series and will serve as an executive producer under his Dr Goor Productions banner. Matt Milkovich is a producer. Universal Television will serve as the studio.

Goor has a long-standing relationship with Universal TV. He and the studio previously collaborated on the popular single-camera ensemble cop comedy 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'. Goor co-created the series and served as showrunner and executive producer. The show received 11 Emmy nominations throughout its run, including four nods for the late Andre Braugher. It aired for five seasons on Fox and an additional three seasons on NBC.

Goor also worked on the popular NBC comedy series 'Parks and Recreation', on which he was a writer and eventually executive producer. His most recent credits include the Peacock series 'Killing It' starring Craig Robinson, which he co-created and serves as co-showrunner, as well as the NBC comedy "Grand Crew," which he executive produced.

