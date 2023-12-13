'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star Andre Braugher passes away at 61

Washington DC [US], December 13 : Actor Andre Braugher, who starred in TV shows like 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and 'Homicide: Life on the Street' passed away at the age of 61.

Braugher's publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed the news of his death to Variety, a US-based media outlet.

He was known for his role as Captain Raymond Holt on the police procedural comedy show 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' which he played from 2013 until 2021. His character's stoic and no-nonsense personality made him an instant fan favorite of the show, especially when paired with Andy Samberg's hotshot Det. Jake Peralta in a scene.

He also won a lead actor Emmy for his role as Detective Frank Pembleton in the show 'Homicide: Life on Street,' and another Emmy Award for miniseries or movie for his performance in 'Thief,' reported Variety.

Born in Chicago, Braugher graduated from Stanford University, and then attended Juilliard School in the drama division.

He continued to appear in feature films as his TV career expanded, with roles in 'City of Angels,' 'Frequency,' 'Poseidon,' 'Primal Fear,' 'Duets,' 'The Mist,' 'Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer,' 'Salt' and 'The Gambler,' as per Variety.

He is survived by his wife Ami Brabson and three children.

