"Brought a lot of relief...": Arun Bakshi lauds Armed Forces, PM Modi for success of Operation Sindoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 : Veteran actor Arun Bakshi has praised the Indian Armed Forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor, India's precision strikes that targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The operation, carried out on May 7, was in response to the April 22 terror attack in the Pahalgam region.

Speaking with ANI, Bakshi lauded the way the operation was handled and also praised the BJP-led NDA government for the action.

"This is absolutely right... at this time, the government of our country, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, after doing proper homework, took action within 15 to 17 days. Believe me, the action taken on the 7th at 9 locations gave great peace. This had to be done, and it brought a lot of relief," Bakshi said.

"I still regret only one thingit should have continued for two or three more days," he added.

Following Operation Sindoor, Indian Armed Forces also effectively responded to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

Operation Sindoor killed over 100 terrorists.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor