Bruce Springsteen pays a visit to Jeremy Allen White on sets of his biopic 'Deliver Me From Nowhere'

Los Angeles, Nov 6 'The Boss', Bruce Springsteen, recently visited the sets of his biopic 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' which stars 'The Bear' actor Jeremy Allen White in the lead role.

Jeremy was in character as 1980s-era Springsteen.

The two were photographed in Bayonne, New Jersey, reports 'Variety'.

Allen White and director Scott Cooper filmed a scene at what looks like a car dealership parking lot.

Springsteen and Allen White were spotted hugging and checking out some classic cars, including a Chevrolet Z28 Camaro, which Springsteen has said was the first car he ever bought.

As per 'Variety', Allen White is playing Springsteen during the making of his 1982 album 'Nebraska'.

The filming is taking place primarily in Springsteen's native New Jersey and New York, with additional production in Los Angeles.

The movie, hailing from Disney's 20th Century Studios, is set to hit theatres next year.

Last week, a first-look image of Allen White as Springsteen was revealed, showing 'The Bear' star rocking 'The Boss' signature flannel and leather jacket.

Allen White was sporting a similar outfit on set during Springsteen's visit, while Springsteen wore a red-and-white-checked peacoat, cream-coloured scarf, and shades.

Springsteen and his longtime manager, Jon Landau, are closely involved with 'Deliver Me From Nowhere'.

In May, 'Variety' reported that 'Succession' star Jeremy Strong is in talks to portray Landau.

"It is a once-in-a-lifetime honour to be collaborating with Bruce Springsteen, an inspiring and incomparable artist who represents so much to so many," Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios President David Greenbaum said in a statement when the film landed at the studio.

"The deep authenticity of his story is in great hands with my friend Scott Cooper whom I am thrilled to be collaborating with once again," he added.

