Bruce Springsteen postpones four shows in Europe due to "vocal issues"

Washington [US], May 27 : Rock legend Bruce Springsteen has postponed at least four shows on the E Street Band's European tour due to "vocal issues," reported People.

A statement shared on Springsteen's Instagram account read, "Following yesterday's postponement in Marseille due to vocal issues, further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days."

The note also said the shows for Airport Letnany in Prague, Czech Republic, and San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, scheduled for May 28 and June 1 and 3, have also been postponed.

"New dates for these shows will be announced shortly," the note added along with instructions for ticket holders to request refunds from their point of purchase.

"Bruce is recuperating comfortably and he and the E Street Band look forward to resuming their hugely successful European stadium tour on June 12 in Madrid at the magnificent Civitas Metropolitan," the statement concluded.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7cBDGmMfKw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

After the post, many of his fans showed concerns and expressing their well-wishes for the rock singer.

As per People, the band kicked off their 2024 European tour on May 5 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, and is expected to play through July 24 when they visit Wembley Stadium in London, England. Throughout the tour, Springsteen also has stops in Barcelona, Spain; Nijmegen, Netherlands; Hannover, Germany; and Stockholm, Sweden; among others cities.

In 2023, Springsteen postponed several tour dates in September due to peptic ulcer disease. He returned to the stage in March in Phoenix, Ariz, reported People.

