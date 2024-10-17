Bruce Springsteen says he feels "good" about upcoming biopic starring Jeremy Allen White

Washington [US], October 17 : American singer-songwriter and guitarist Bruce Springsteen talked about his upcoming biopic and shared his thoughts on Jeremy Allen White portraying him in a film about the making of Springsteen's 1982 Nebraska album, reported People.

He said, "I've seen the scripts and I've talked to the director. They're just putting it all together, so I don't have an awful lot to say about it, but I'm excited about it happening," he said, adding, "It'll be an interesting story."

He shared that the upcoming film tells an "interesting story" and has a "really good" script, "I feel good about the whole project."

Earlier, Bruce Springsteen dismissed retirement and farewell tour rumours at a performance in Philadelphia, reported People.

"We ain't doing no farewell tour bulls-," Springsteen said in a clip shared to X. "Jesus Christ. No farewell tour for the E Street Band!"

While addressing to the excited throng, Springsteen grinned and emphasised that his current global tour, which will end in Washington, D.C. at the end of September, will not be his last.

"Hell no... Farewell to what? Thousands of people screaming your name? Yeah, I wanna quit that," Springsteen added. "That's it. That's all it takes. I ain't goin' anywhere."

Actor Jeremy Allen White talked about his preparation work for Bruce Springsteen's biopic in a previous interview . "I'm really lucky that there's sort of a team of folks now in place to help young actors portray rock stars. I've got a really talented group of people helping me train vocally, musically, to get ready for this thing," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor