Bruce Springsteen says he identifies with Jeremy Allen White's 'The Bear' character

Washington DC [US], October 30 : Singer-songwriter and guitarist Bruce Springsteen shared that he relates to the character in the acclaimed television series 'The Bear', according to People.

Springsteen made the remarks during an appearance on SiriusXM's E Street Radio, hosted by Jim Rotolo, alongside actor Jeremy Allen White. The discussion focused on White's portrayal and the emotional depth of his character.

White portrays the legendary musician in the biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, which premiered on October 24.

Rotolo asked Springsteen, "Did you believe going into this that someone could portray your emotional and creative state at the time of Nebraska, or is it such a personal and authentic album?" as quoted by People.

To this, the ace guitarist and singer responded, "Well, I'd seen The Bear, so I knew the perimeters of Jeremy's talents, and I related to that character on The Bear very deeply myself, and I knew that this is the guy that could play the complexities of my own emotional state at that point in my life."

"That was the most important thing to me I mean, I could see how, just from watching The Bear, how Jeremy worked in interior," he added.

'The Bear' is a comedy-drama series created by Christopher Storer for FX on Hulu. Jeremy Allen White stars as Carmy Berzatto, an award-winning chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago to manage the chaotic kitchen at his deceased brother's Italian beef sandwich shop.

While talking about his character, White shared in a 2022 interview, "I think that was something Carmy was really struggling with, too," referring to his own unsteadiness, which he and Carmy both channel into their respective talents."

"We kind of found each other at a similar place. He knew he's really gifted at this thing, but he could be painfully insecure about his abilities as well. I was feeling a little insecure at the end, too," White added.

He also commented on Carmy's determination, saying, "What I find attractive in people is determination. If you're truly good at something, that's incredibly attractive," White said, adding, "I understand people having a crush on Carmy. I think I have a bit of a crush on Carmy," reported People.

White's portrayal of Carmy has earned him two Emmy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards, underscoring his critical acclaim for the role.

'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere' is currently playing in theatres.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor