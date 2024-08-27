Bruce Springsteen shuts down retirement, farewell tour rumors

Washington DC [US], August 27 : American singer-songwriter and guitarist Bruce Springsteen dismissed retirement and farewell tour rumours at a performance in Philadelphia, reported People.

"We ain't doing no farewell tour bulls-," Springsteen said in a clip shared to X. "Jesus Christ. No farewell tour for the E Street Band!"

While addressing to the excited throng, Springsteen grinned and emphasised that his current global tour, which will end in Washington, D.C. at the end of September, will not be his last.

"Hell no... Farewell to what? Thousands of people screaming your name? Yeah, I wanna quit that," Springsteen added. "That's it. That's all it takes. I ain't goin' anywhere."

Guitarist Steven Van Zandt also shut down retirement talk during a conversation explaining that stepping back is not on the horizon for the E Street Band.

"I don't see the end anywhere in sight, to be honest, especially in Europe, where we're bigger than we've ever been," he said at the time. "I think we can play every summer for evermore, man."

The 20-time Grammy winner has earlier postponed many tour dates in September 2023 due to a peptic ulcer ailment.

Springsteen now has a string of dates set for the remaining of the year and has even played a few surprise gigs here and there this summer, such as when he showed up at a Zach Bryan concert this month to sing a duet of his 1982 song "Atlantic City" as well as their collaboration "Sandpaper" at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

After his September 7 stop at the nation's capital, Springsteen will make his way to Baltimore, Asbury Park, Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Calgary and beyond in the fall. He'll also be taking his talents to Milan, Prague and Marseille next summer to make up for lost time earlier this year, reported People.

