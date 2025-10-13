Bruno Mars, Rose had a huge fight before filming ‘APT.’ music video

Los Angeles, Oct 13 While the song ‘APT.’ performed by Rose and Bruno Mars was a massive hit, there’s an interesting story behind it.

Rose recently shared that not all was hunky-dory before filming the music video of the song. She confessed to having the "biggest fight" with Bruno Mars right before they filmed the APT. music video, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The BLACKPINK star, 28, teamed up with the ‘Locked Out of Heaven’ singer, 40, on the smash-hit in October 2024. And a year later, the K-pop idol has revealed the pair had a massive falling out, but reconciled on set before they got to work on the promo.

Rose told ‘Vogue’, “Me and Bruno, oh my gosh, I don't know if I'm allowed to say this. I had the biggest fight with Bruno right before the music video shoot, but we made up on set, so it was alright”.

Regretting sharing the tale, she added, “Oh my God, he's going to kill me... let's not fight. Let's be friends”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the song was released as the lead single from Rose’s debut studio album, ‘’Rosie. The song spent 12 weeks atop the Billboard Global 200, becoming Rose and Mars' second number-one single each and the longest-running number-one song of 2024.

‘APT.’ topped the charts in more than 50 countries including Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Indonesia, New Zealand, Norway, the Philippines, Sweden, Switzerland, and Taiwan. After Rosé became the first K-pop act in history to win Song of the Year at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, all eyes will be on the Grammy Awards in February.

The song has reportedly been submitted for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, while ‘Rosie’ is up for Album of the Year. The fictional band from KPop Demon Hunters, HUNTR/X, have also had the track Golden (performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI) submitted, meaning both acts stand a chance of becoming the first K-pop act to win a Grammy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor