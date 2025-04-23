Bryan Adams announces new tour and new music

Los Angeles, April 23 Legendary singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is set to take the stage as he has announced his first tour as an independent artist.

And, there’s a new album under his own independent label to follow. The Roll with the Punches North American 2025 tour is a 40-date arena run and marks the first time Adams is doing things strictly his way, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The singer told ‘People’, "Everything seems a lot simpler. When you're completely responsible for everything going on, there's something about that unity that I love, and the people come, and we have to discuss everything”.

He launched Bad Records, his independent label, in August 2024. In August 2025, he will release his first album under this label. "The best way to get your music out to people is to go on tour. I am excited to go and tell everybody about it”, he shared. "It's the first album I've ever released as an independent artist and it's also a time when I'm self-managing myself. It's all very new and exciting”.

As per ‘People’, for Adams, this means managing everything from the album artwork to the tickets to promotions. He confesses that he went to a record plant for the first time in his career to see the album pressed.

He further mentioned, "Being involved in all that from the inception is much easier now than it used to be. I can take all the different aspects of my work and bring them together. It's interesting, and it's inspiring. Going on tour now has even greater gravitas. There's more to talk about, and it feels like you're starting over. In some ways, I feel like I've been let out of school”.

To him, "roll with the punches" means, "If you get knocked down, you can get back up and start over”, and "it's all about keeping on keeping on, no matter what the obstacle”, he explains. Making the new album is similar to the process of recording his previous albums, but with more freedom and creative control.

One thing the Grammy winner found interesting was the ability to mix remotely, working together with his band to make the songs over time. "Having a bit more time is a good thing”, he shared.

