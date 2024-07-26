Bryan Adams to bring his ‘So Happy It Hurts’ world tour to India in December

Mumbai, July 26 The Canadian singer-songwriter, and musician, Bryan Adams is all set to bring his full-fledged electrifying musical journey ‘So Happy It Hurts’ world tour to India in December, this year.

The musical tour will kick start on December 10 in Shillong and Meghalaya and will visit cities like Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, finally wrapping up in Hyderabad on December 16.

The tour will mark Bryan's sixth visit to India after the 1993-1994 tour, multi-city gigs in 2001, 2006, and 2011, and his last outing being with the 'Ultimate Tour' in 2018.

This massive tour promises a night of unforgettable music, spanning the music icon's illustrious career. The audiences can expect a career retrospective from his catalogue like ‘Summer Of '69’, ‘Everything I Do I Do It For You’, ‘Please Forgive Me’, ‘Run To You’, ‘18 Till I Die’. The tour will also have an introduction to his Grammy-nominated 2022 album ‘So Happy It Hurts’.

The India tour is an extension of Adams' global run in the US, UK, Europe, and Canada.

"I'm incredibly excited to be coming back to India! There's a unique connection I feel with the Indian audience. Your passion for music is truly inspiring, and I can't wait to perform all your favourite songs-- the old ones and some new ones too. This tour is a celebration of music that has connected people across generations. Get ready to rock," Bryan said.

The show is presented and produced by SG Live in collaboration with EVA Live.

Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Managing Director, EVA Live said: “There's a definite resurgence of interest in legendary acts across India. Fans are rediscovering the power and emotion of the timeless classics, and legendary artists like Bryan Adams are proving that great music truly transcends generations. This tour is a testament to this reality.”

The tickets will be available to HSBC Visa credit cardholders from August 4. The general sale of the tickets will commence on August 7, which will be available on the Live tab on the Zomato app.

