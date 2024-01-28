Bryan Cranston reveals secret to his 34-year happy marriage

Los Angeles [US], January 28 : American actor Bryan Cranston shared the secret to his successful marriage of 34-years with wife Robin Dearden.

Talking to People at the London premiere of his latest film Argylle the actor discussed spending more than three decades with his wife and his wish to spend more quality time with her.

"Marry the right person," Cranston told People of the secret to his relationship with actor Dearden, whom he married in 1989.

"I think there are five things that you should look for in a mate. Whatever those five things are to you, you need those five things. After that, let it go. We're never going to be completely alike on everything."

Cranston continued, "Someone said, 'You don't go shopping with your wife?' I go, 'No! Why would I do that? I don't like it!' I just don't like it and she doesn't like things that I like to do either."

The pair, who have a 30-year-old daughter named Taylor, first met on the set of the 1980s television series Airwolf and married on July 8, 1989.

Meanwhile, Cranston told People about his intention to take a year break from acting in 2026, and how spending more time with Dearden was a motivating factor.

"At some point, I want to slow it down," the Breaking Bad star said.

"I want to have more life experiences, I want to travel, I want to feel it. When you're working, I've been working for the last 25 years nonstop and that's not real life. And I do feel like I want more real-life experiences. I want to adjust the relationship that the industry has with me and also that it's created for my marriage. I just want to kind of level that out and experience something new."

Asked if spending more time with his wife was part of that, Cranston responded, "Yes! I like her. 35 years married, she's a lovely lady."

Until then, Cranston is very much focused on work, particularly promoting Argylle, the upcoming spy thriller in which he plays villain Ritter.

Sharing how much he relished the role, Cranston told People, "I enjoy being a villain. It's so much fun. It's just so much fun to be able to determine the fate of someone else's world and life. It's like, you know, I thought I liked you but I don't, you're gone! And when I say gone, I mean gone."

As for what drew him to the film 'Argylle,' which also stars Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Samuel L. Jackson, Ariana DeBose, and John Cena, Cranston says director Matthew Vaughn convinced him to sign.

"He's crazy, in a wonderful way, and audacious and bold and he never plays it safe and I like that kind of film-making," Cranston shared.

"I like taking chances. Now there are other stories where you want a small story, an intimate story about relationships, this is not that! This is big, broad, have fun, laugh, be silly. It was so much fun to shoot and it's even more fun to watch."

'Argylle' will hit theatres nationwide on February 2.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor