BTS Comeback Update: Jimin Says Group Has Finished Recording New Album (Watch Video)

Its been months since popular K-pop band BTS has finished its mandatory military service and since then Army (fandom) is waiting for them to make comeback on global stage. According to reports, Bangtan Sonyeondan members seven members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook soon will be back as a group. Giving update on possible comeback, Park Jimin said Weverse livestream, with his signature smile and calm excitement that BTS has officially wrapped up recording for their next album. This will be group’s first full release since their 2022 anthology, Proof.

While giving update Jimin said, "Everyone, we finished recording… It can now come next spring (March),” he shared, hinting that the new era of BTS will begin in spring 2026. Jimin added, “I really want to promote our song soon,” sending the entire fandom into a frenzy. V (Kim Taehyung)'s surprise appearance alongside Jin at the RunSeokjin Ep. Tour Encore on November 1 delighted fans, sparking a frenzy of social media activity with hashtags like #BTSisBack and Spring 2026 With BTS trending worldwide.

BTS World Tour In 2026

Following their album release, BTS is reportedly planning a world tour from May to December 2026. According to Hyundai Motor Securities, the tour could include 65 concerts across multiple continents, attracting nearly 4 million fans. Each show is anticipated to host over 60,000 attendees, marking it as one of BTS's largest live events.

Experts predict this comeback and tour will dominate global charts and significantly boost HYBE's revenue, potentially exceeding 100 billion KRW by mid-2026. With new music, dynamic performances, and a full group reunion, BTS's Spring 2026 comeback is poised to be a defining moment in pop history.