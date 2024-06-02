BTS Jin's In-Person Meet-Up with South Korean ARMYs Sparks FOMO Among International Fans

The eldest member of BTS, Jin, also known as Kim Seok Jin, will complete his mandatory military service in South Korea and is all set to return on June 12, 2024. HYBE (artist management company) has officially announced Jin's comeback and as promise first thing that Jin is going to do is meeting their beloved ARMY(Fans)in one-to-one meeting. Jin will be celebrating BTS 11th anniversary Debut Day of BTS. On Jin's wish Hybe will be organizing the in-person meeting which is called as Festa 2024. This announcement created a huge FOMO for International armies as they can't meet WWH (Worldwide Handsome) in-person.

In announcement HYbe wrote, “This event was organized to fulfill Jin's desire to spend meaningful time with ARMY in person on BTS' debut day. We invite you to join us as we express our gratitude for your unwavering love for BTS.” This exclusive BTS Festa event will consist of two sessions. The initial segment, titled “Jin's Greetings,” will be a meet-and-greet with the Astronaut crooner. One thousand lucky winners will have the golden opportunity to meet Jin up close. The official announcement poster describes the first session as “a time for light hugs with Jin per request from the artist.” It is expected to last three hours and will not be streamed online.

Following the Greetings session, the second event of the day will commence at 8 pm KST and last about an hour. The “Message from Jin” session will see the beloved performer showcase various performances for the fans. Weverse will exclusively stream the second session for ARMY Membership holders. More details are yet to follow. International fans who won't have the privilege of attending the exclusive BTS anniversary event boasting Jin's epic comeback voiced their heartbroken pleas on X/Twitter soon after the official announcements hit social media. While some emotionally recalled RM's words about how Jin would “fulfil the space,” other international fans melted into a proverbial puddle of tears at the thought of not being able to meet their favorite star, who never fails to make their hearts soar on Cloud 9.

A fan commented, “I need extra strength on that day. I'm not their strongest soldier.” A similar response came from another BTS ARMY member, who wrote, “SK armys getting hugs from Seokjin and an event for Festa…intl armys always taking an L.” A third exclaimed, “I will be so happy for Seokjin and the lucky armys, but I will also be crying in the corner..😅😢😂😭” another fan Wrote, "I Think I was born in wrong country."

In addition to the extra special event starring Jin as the main character, BIGHIT MUSIC also announced details for a ‘Ground Event’ to be held in the area encompassing the Futsal Field and Sports Park within Seoul Sports Complex. Here, ARMY Membership holders have a chance to win a designated souvenir at the ARMY ZONE on June 13. On the other hand, fans can engage in several activities and connect with fellow fans of the group at the PLAY ZONE. In-person event led by BTS member Jin” will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Jamsil Arena in Jamsil Sports Complex, Songpa-gu in Seoul.