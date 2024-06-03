BTS's Jungkook to Release New Solo Track 'Never Let Go' for ARMY, Release On June 7

BTS is presently serving in the military, but they are ensuring their fans are entertained during their absence. RM, the band's leader, recently released his album amidst the Hybe controversy with CEO Min Hee-jin. Now Makne of Bts Jk aka Jungkook is all set to release a solo for BTS Army.

Jung Kook of BTS is set to release a brand new single titled 'Never Let Go.' The announcement, exciting fans worldwide came on BTS' official X (formerly called Twitter) account. The track will be available on June 7 at 1 pm KST, and fans can find it on Weverse and BTS' official social media channels. 'Never Let Go' is a heartfelt dedication to BTS fans, known as ARMY. According to a report obtained by Billboard, the song conveys a profound message of connection and loyalty between the band and its fans. The report emphasized, "'Never Let Go' is a track dedicated to [BTS] fans, ARMY, conveying a sincere message to never let go of each other." This new single marks Jung Kook's first solo release since his 2023 debut album, 'Golden,' which made a significant impact by debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

His return to solo music has been eagerly awaited by fans who have missed his individual artistry amid the group's activities. The timing of 'Never Let Go' is particularly poignant as it comes just ahead of BTS' 2024 FESTA celebration. This annual event, which will take place on June 13 at the Seoul Sports Complex, commemorates BTS' 11th anniversary.

According to Billboard, this year's FESTA is especially significant as it will include an official appearance by BTS' Jin, who has recently completed his mandatory military service. The celebration will feature various activities, including a sketch diary, to honour the group's enduring legacy.

The members of BTS, including Jung Kook, Jin, RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, and V, are currently fulfilling their mandatory 18-month military service, a requirement for all able-bodied South Korean men by the age of 28. Despite this, they have managed to pursue individual projects and maintain a connection with their fans. As confirmed by Billboard, the group is expected to reunite for collective activities in 2025.

