BTS' Jung Kook set to release new documentary 'I Am Still'

Washington [US], August 15 : Jung Kook of the K-pop group BTS is set to release a new documentary titled 'Jung Kook: I Am Still', reported Variety.

It is said to be a video diary of the singer's "eight-month journey" to his solo debut in theatres across the world on September 18.

The film is directed by Junsoo Park, who has directed the majority of the films dedicated to BTS and its eight members, as well as other films produced by Big Hit Music, BTS' South Korean record label.'

'Jung Kook: I Am Still' will premiere on September 18, with limited screenings worldwide in over 120 countries and regions.

In a press release, Big Hit describes the documentary as beginning around the time Jung Kook released 'Seven', a song featuring the American rapper Latto, in a lead-up to his first solo album, 'Golden'.

"The film presents exclusive never-before-seen footage and interviews, alongside electrifying live performances that delve into the creative process, unwavering work ethic, and unique challenges faced by a global superstar," the release continues. "It offers viewers an intimate look into the journey behind his solo debut that showcased the pinnacle of Jung Kook's artistry and catapulted him to a global popstar."

The film will be distributed by Trafalgar Releasing, with CEO Marc Allenby, adding, "We're excited to continue our strong partnership with Hybe on this incredible project. Bringing Jung Kook's story to the big screen is a testament to the power of shared experiences, and we can't wait for fans to come together and enjoy this film with fellow ARMY (BTS' fandom)," reported Variety.

