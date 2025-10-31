BTS Jungkook and J-Hope Join Jin Onstage at RunSeokjin EP Tour Encore Concert, ARMYs in Shock (Watch Videos)
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 31, 2025 23:52 IST2025-10-31T23:52:05+5:302025-10-31T23:52:31+5:30
BTS members are currently prepping up for their both solo and group comeback and Army (fandom) can't wait to ...
BTS members are currently prepping up for their both solo and group comeback and Army (fandom) can't wait to see all seven on stage again after more than five years wait. Amid this BTS Jin, launched his encore concert, RunSeokjin EP tour today and had a successful comeback. Tickets for the concert, held at Incheon Munhak Main Stadium in South Korea, were sold out. The stadium was packed with over 50,000 spectators. What came as a surprise was when J-hope and Jungkook joined the stage.
BTS's most senior member, Jin, kicked off his two-day concert today at Incheon Munhak Main Stadium in South Korea. Fans were speculating that other BTS members might also join the singer on stage in "Don't Say You Love Me." During soundcheck, both BTS' Jungkook's "Standing Next to You" and J-Hope's "Killin' It Girl" were played, leaving the ARMY members in a frenzy of excitement. These predictions proved correct as both appeared on stage with BTS' Jin.
This moment was one of the most unforgettable moment of the night was when Jin, Jungkook, and J-Hope all came together on stage to sing Jin's song "Super Tuna." The two even performed adorable choreography to the song, melting the ARMY's hearts!Open in app