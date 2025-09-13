BTS Jungkook Looks Like K-Drama Lead at New York Fashion Week, Fans Call Him Prince Charming

South Korean band member BTs Jungkook aka JK completed his mandatory military service and is currently preparing for a major comeback with his bandmates. Amid this he recently grabbed eyeballs for serving one of the most charming look in his recent appearance at New York fashion week fir the Calvin Klein show. Fans who are popularly known as Army's took social media by storm as soon as pictures of him attending fashion show went viral.

JK is seen wearing baggy brown suit and looking like the man came right out of some K-drama. His bang cover her forehead and was a cherry on the top. As he walked in the show X buzzed with zillions of hashtags like JungkookCalvinKlein and many more. Fans said he is looking effortlessly good and is a prince charming.

Apart from group projects JK gave some solo hits which includes 'GOLDEN', singles like "Seven", "3D", and "Dreamers", and collaborations such as Charlie Puth's "Left and Right". He was the main vocalist and a producer for the 2022 anthology album Proof, and also appeared on Disney+'s travel series Are You Sure?! alongside Jimin. Jungkook has been associated with Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear from March 2023.