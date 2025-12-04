BTS Kim Seok-jin Celebrates His 33rd Birthday, Shares Special Message For Fans

BTS Jin celebrates his 33rd birthday today, on December 4. This is the first birthday of BTS hung (eldest member) post his mandatory military services. BTS Kim-seok Jin shared heartfelt message, thanking fans for wishing him. BTS jin is known for his funny and joyful nature. BTS members also whished their handsome hung.

"Hello, I'm Jin. It's my birthday. Whoo-hoo. I couldn't say thank you on my birthday last year, but I'm so happy to be able to do it this year,” Jin took to his official Weverse profile and wrote. BTS's official Instagram and bandmate J-Hope celebrated Jin's birthday with posts and photos. Fans flooded social media with birthday wishes, expressing their love and gratitude.

Jin said as it's his birthday so he wanted to pick a fight (teasingly) with the members but they aren't coming to work



🐹 Jungkook ah come here

🐹 It's hyung's birthday, give me a kiss on the cheek!

🐰 Hey hyung, what kind of talk is this?



One fan on X wrote, "Happy birthday, Jin. We wish you the best... We love you!" Another thanked him for brightening their days since his military discharge. A fan also recounted a humorous moment from Jin’s live broadcast where he playfully teased the other members. Fans continued to share heartfelt messages, wishing him happiness, success, and continued kindness, reaffirming their unwavering support.

On work front, Jin will release a concert-film of his first solo world tour. It’s set to hit theatres worldwide on December 27, 2025. The film will cover his solo tour across 10 cities and 20 performances, showcasing songs from his solo albums (and even a medley of BTS hits), giving fans a chance to relive the tour experience.

As for larger group plans: the full group — including Jin — returned after military service, and the group is reportedly working on a new album expected in spring 2026, along with a massive world tour.